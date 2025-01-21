Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EPA decides crackdown on smoky govt vehicles

Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   The Punjab government has decided to enforce a strict crackdown on government vehicles that contribute to environmental degradation and in this regard, a letter has been issued by Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab.The crackdown will start after January 30, teams from the Environment and Transport Departments would begin inspecting govt vehicles to ensure compliance with environmental standards. EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, has written to all provincial departments, commissioners, and deputy commissioners, urging them to ensure that vehicle inspection certificates were obtained before the deadline. The crackdown aims to reduce pollution levels caused by poorly maintained government vehicles.The directive mandates that all officers and officials ensure the inspection of their  respective departmental vehicles and obtain the necessary certifications before the January 30 deadline.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737417960.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025