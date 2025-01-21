EPA decides crackdown on smoky govt vehicles

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to enforce a strict crackdown on government vehicles that contribute to environmental degradation and in this regard, a letter has been issued by Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab.The crackdown will start after January 30, teams from the Environment and Transport Departments would begin inspecting govt vehicles to ensure compliance with environmental standards. EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, has written to all provincial departments, commissioners, and deputy commissioners, urging them to ensure that vehicle inspection certificates were obtained before the deadline. The crackdown aims to reduce pollution levels caused by poorly maintained government vehicles.The directive mandates that all officers and officials ensure the inspection of their respective departmental vehicles and obtain the necessary certifications before the January 30 deadline.