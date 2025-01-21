FBR chairman admits corruption, outlines tax reforms

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Langrial acknowledged ongoing corruption within the FBR during a briefing to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

“Corrupt practices are still going on in FBR,” Langrial admitted, as he detailed proposed changes to tax laws aimed at expanding the tax base and targeting high-income individuals and major business transactions.

Langrial highlighted several key reforms, including granting FBR officers additional powers to combat black money and tax evasion. He emphasized that non-filers would face restrictions on economic activities such as purchasing property, vehicles, or making formal investments.

“These measures are designed to formalize economic transactions and reduce the influence of the black economy,” Langrial stated.

The FBR chairman also announced that the cabinet would have authority to recruit auditors to strengthen tax collection processes, with a detailed review of the reforms expected before implementation.

Despite these efforts, Langrial admitted that tax revenues remain stagnant, failing to keep pace with inflation and economic growth. He noted that the current revenue level is comparable to that of 2008, indicating a lack of progress.

State Minister for Finance Ali Pervez Malik underscored the need to address the imbalance in the tourism economy and halt vehicle purchases using black money. He emphasized the importance of economic sustainability through these measures.

However, concerns were raised during the briefing. Hina Rabbani Khar criticized the ongoing corruption and expressed opposition to granting FBR officials the authority to block citizens’ bank accounts. She called for a more effective and transparent tax system.

Langrial also warned that the proposed reforms might create new challenges for citizens and acknowledged the strain on the economy due to foreign exchange shortages.

The Standing Committee on Finance noted the significance of these reforms but emphasized the need to address public concerns and ensure accountability within the FBR.