Feb 8 to be commemorated as Day of Development & Progress: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the government would complete its maiden year on February 08, 2025 which will be commemorated as the “Day of Development and Progress”. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to celebrate the February 8 as the Youm-e-Tameer o Taraqi because this year, we have achieved many milestones including the economic growth,” said the minister while talking to the media after witnessing the final match of Media Cricket League which featured 67 matches with participation of various media teams. He congratulated the Khyber TV on winning the final of the tape ball tournament, and also the Jang Media Group team which was the runner-up of the competition. All the media channels must organize such tournaments, he said while assuring them of the full support of the Ministry of the Information and Broadcasting in organizing such events which resonated a good message across the country.

There is a need to hold more such tournaments that promotes healthy competition and sportsmanship, he said while reiterating the commitment of the government which believes in the promotion of sports and games. He said the consecutive victories of the Pakistan cricket team is a manifestation of the government’s commitment, which has been hunting the remarkable talents by organizing various trial camps. “We are going to host the International Champions Trophy after a hiatus which will restore the cricket festivity in the country and promote the game in Pakistan,” he said, adding the fans would also get the chance to watch the international players playing on Pakistani grounds. He appreciated the critical role played by Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in negotiating with the International Cricket Council for hosting the international tournament in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fully empowered his team in this regard, he added. All arrangements regarding the Champions Trophy are complete, he said calling it a proud moment for the country to host such a big event. Recently, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held in Pakistan after 27 years, he said while recalling the government’s achievements including its initiatives for the economy that had restored the confidence of international institutions. He said it has been decided to confer awards on high achievers on February 8 for their achievements during this year. The minister stressed on promoting sportsman spirit in every field to promote good behavior and ethics. There is no financial constraints in the PTV, he said vowing revival of the past glory of the national television. Private sectors anchors have been recruited and it has been made mandatory to invite all political parties representatives in the talk shows. Negotiations are crucial for political stability, he said while expressing the hope that it would achieve positive results.