Federal cabinet approves key decisions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a Federal Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad, where several significant decisions were approved.

The Cabinet extended the license validation for 86 foreign pilots currently working in Pakistan by two years and approved a three-year foreign validation for new pilots joining in 2025. This decision addresses challenges faced by Pakistani airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Pakistani pilots. Legal formalities will follow for implementation.

To ensure transparency in the Toshakhana system, the Prime Minister formed a committee led by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review the Toshakhana Act 2024.

The Cabinet approved rules for appointing the chairman and members of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority and amended the Rules of Business 1973, transferring responsibility for the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 from the Ministry of IT to the Ministry of Interior.

The appointment of Dr. Ammar Habib Khan as Member Finance of the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal was also approved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the restructuring of the Utility Stores Corporation and called for a new strategy to deliver the Prime Minister’s Relief Package effectively to deserving beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also ratified decisions made during Economic Coordination Committee meetings held earlier this month.

These measures highlight the government's focus on transparency and effective governance.