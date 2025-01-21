FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claimed on Monday to have arrested a person involved in Morocco boat accident during a raid in Gujranwala. FIA spokesperson said, the accused has been identified as Muhammad Ansar. The accused, along with other accomplices, attempted to smuggle the victim, Amir Ali to Spain. The traffickers initially sent the victim to Mauritania. Subsequently, they attempted to smuggle the victim to Spain by boat. As a result of the boat accident, several Pakistanis lost their lives. The victim, Amir Ali, was rescued by Moroccan authorities following the incident. Amir Ali’s name was included in the list issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said spokesperson. The traffickers extorted Rs 5.35m from the victim’s family to send him abroad. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway. Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said operations against human trafficking networks had been intensified. “Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be brought to justice,” said Qadir.