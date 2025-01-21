Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fire at Belgrade retirement home kills eight

Fire at Belgrade retirement home kills eight
NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, International

BELGRADE  -  A fire broke out early Monday at a retirement home on the outskirts of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, killing eight people and injuring seven.

Luka Causic, a police officer overseeing the emergency response, said there were around 30 people inside when the fire broke out at 3:30 am (02:30 GMT). “Unfortunately, eight individuals lost their lives in the fire. I must say that members of the emergency response sector reacted very promptly and successfully rescued, or rather evacuated, 13 people,” Labour Minister Nemanja Starovic told local media.  Earlier, rescue officials said at least six people had died. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Starovic said, adding that an investigation had been launched.  “I believe that the competent prosecutor’s office will provide official information very soon, during the course of the day,” he added.

Rs400m worth of smuggled items seized in operation

The injured were being treated at the Belgrade Military Hospital. Causic said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters who acted quickly, despite the facility being located in a remote area.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025