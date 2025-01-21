Former MPA Ghalib Domki survives gun attack in Shikarpur

SUKKUR - A brazen gun attack on Monday targeted former PPP MPA and MNA Mir Ghalib Khan Domki’s vehicle in Shikarpur, leaving two guards dead and four others, including Domki, his wife and grandson, injured. The incident occurred at Faizo Larro near Mirzapur police picket of Khanpur police station on Sunday night where robbers opened fire on the vehicle after the driver refused to stop.

According to SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar, the police have sealed all exit and entrance routes to apprehend the culprits. In a surprising twist, the SSP revealed that the guards’ retaliatory firing killed Nadir Mirani, a most-wanted criminal with a Rs1 million bounty on his head.

Domki’s nephew, Zain-ul-Abideen, confirmed that his uncle’s condition is stable, while two guards lost their lives and two others were injured. Domki himself reported that 15-20 armed men attacked their vehicle, attempting to loot him.

The police have shifted the deceased guards to Khanpur Taluka Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at Sukkur hospital. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Shaheed Benazirabad Union of Journalists hosts grand convention

The Shaheed Benazirabad Union of Journalists organised a historic convention to honour the PFUJ leader, journalist Lala Asad Pathan, drawing hundreds of journalists from across Sindh, said a release on Monday.

Lala Asad Pathan was warmly welcomed with flower petals and traditional Sindhi attire. A grand procession featuring children on horseback escorted him to the HM Khoja Auditorium Hall, where he was received with a band performance and a salute by scouts.

Journalist stages own kidnapping in Khairpur

In a shocking turn of events, Khairpur police on Sunday evening revealed that journalist Fayyaz Solangi staged his own kidnapping, which went viral on social media and TV channels, showing him being tortured by kidnappers.

According to SSP Khairpur Touheed Rehman Memon and SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazir Sheikh, Solangi conspired with his uncle to stage the kidnapping due to a land dispute with his cousins. The police arrested Solangi, his uncle, and two others involved in the staged kidnapping. The incident sparked widespread concern, prompting the Sindh chief minister, home minister, and IGP to take notice and demand a swift recovery. However, an investigation using modern technology led to the revelation that the kidnapping was fake. Mazhar Solangi, Fayyaz’s uncle, admitted to staging the kidnapping to pressure his opponents. The Khairpur police have registered a case against Fayyaz Solangi and six others, arresting four suspects, including Solangi, while two remain at large.