Former police constable found dead in custody

Rawalpindi - A former police constable arrested on charges of theft was discovered dead in police custody at Kallar Syedan police station on Monday morning. The family of the deceased accused the station house officer (SHO) of demanding a hefty amount in bribes to release the suspect.

Arbab Hussain, 40, was arrested on January 18 in a theft case and was handed over to police custody by the local court on a two-day physical remand for investigation. According to a police statement, Arbab had been convicted in eight cases of drug peddling, theft, and robbery and was booked in several others. The police claimed that the deceased, who was addicted to drugs, was found unconscious in the lockup on Monday morning and was declared dead by doctors after being shifted to a hospital.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, took notice of the incident and directed SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabil Khokhar to submit a report. SP Nabil stated that preliminary investigations indicated a natural death, with no visible signs of torture on the body. He added that the post-mortem report would determine the final cause of death.

Meanwhile, a large number of relatives, including the deceased’s mother, staged a protest by blocking the main road in Kallar Syedan. The protestors accused SHO Inspector Basharat Abbasi of demanding Rs. 0.5 million in bribes to release Arbab and chanted slogans against the officer. Social media videos showed angry protestors refusing to negotiate with the SHO, demanding a case be lodged against him and urging CPO Rawalpindi and Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to take notice of the alleged police misconduct.

Despite efforts by the police, the protestors did not call off their demonstration by Monday evening. According to police sources, Arbab had joined the force as a constable in 2007 but was dismissed in the same year for misconduct.

Separately, police await the post-mortem report of four-year-old Arshuman Akhar, whose body was recovered from a pond in Rawat on January 19.

The boy had gone missing on November 24, 2024, while attending a marriage with his mother and sibling in Mohra Gharr near Hoshial. The initial investigation suggested the boy may have fallen into the pond, where his body remained untraced for two months. The complainant, Umer Abdul Rauf, informed the police that Arshuman disappeared while playing with other children and criticized the police’s delayed response to his disappearance.