Tuesday, January 21, 2025
FTO presents annual report 2024 to President

Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah on Monday presented the Annual Report 2024 to President Asif Ali Zardari and apprised him of the performance of the Ombudsman Office. According to the report, a record 13,506 complaints were registered during the year 2024. Out of these registered complaints, 12,914 complaints were resolved, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The report further said that when Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah took charge in 2021, the number of complaints stood at only 2,816. In the year 2024, taxpayers were provided relief amounting to Rs22.79 billion in tax refunds, the report added.  The Ombudsman also resolved a significant number of complaints from overseas Pakistanis last year, the report further highlighted.

Staff Reporter

