Govt fails to keep strength in NA required to run session

ISLAMABAD - The PML-N government in Monday’s National Assembly failed to maintain the required strength to run the proceedings of the House.

The house with the onset of the proceedings saw a very thin presence on both sides of the aisle. The insufficient strength of the House provided a chance to the protesting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] to disrupt the proceedings. The PTI’s members completed the double hat-trick of registering their protest by chanting slogans, creating rumpus in the House.

Adopting the same strategy, the PTI’s members practicing for the last week asked the chair to give them the floor to speak on a point of order. Ignoring the repeated demand, the Speaker National Assembly remarked that it was decided to give the mic to the members on a point of order after the Question-Hour.

On it, the opposition members in protest started chanting slogans in the house. The house echoed with the slogan “Release Imran Khan’’, “Form Judicial Commission on May 09’’. The members from treasury benches started facing severe difficulty to speak on the matters mentioned in the Question-Hour.

“These are public interest related matters, so first we need to speak on it…I will give you the floor after it,” said the chair, facing interruption from opposition benches. Meanwhile, one opposition member pointed out a lack of quorum in the house. The chair had to suspend the proceedings of the house.

The lawmakers from treasury benches, even after the break of twenty minutes were not ensure the proceedings of the house that compelled Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to adjourn the proceedings of the House. The house, once again, could not complete a single agenda item due to the disruption during the proceedings.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the main allied partners of the government, also did not seem to be supporting the PML-N for ensuring the required strength in the house. This main ally was not in the house when the chair suspended the house to complete the quorum. This allied partner has recently asked the government to ensure the presence of ministers and Prime Minister in the house. Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik in a written reply of Question–Hour informed that a comprehensive plan had been made to address the issue of undocumented economy of the country, limited tax base, and reliance on regressive taxation.

He said the reforms in the tax system is a major priority area of the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a transformation plan for the Federal Board of Revenue.