Govt, PTI MPs trade barbs in Senate over £190m case verdict

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling coalition in the centre on Monday traded barbs in the Senate over the sentences handed down to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, also known as £190 million scandal. The opposition termed it a politically motivated case while the government raised questions over hundreds of kanals land given by a real estate tycoon for the Al-Qadir Trust, owned by the former ruling couple.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, speaking in the house on a point of public concern, regretted that PTI founder Khan was convicted for his plans to establish a university where the young generation was to be taught how to follow the life of the Last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He added the politically motivated decision clearly meant to keep Khan out of the political arena would be challenged in the superior judiciary.

PTI Senator Faraz noted that the United Kingdom had directly submitted the amount in question in the bank account of the Supreme Court. He said Imran Khan neither got the benefit of a single penny out of the amount received from the UK nor a financial gain from the Al-Qadir Trust. He said Al-Qadir University had been established under the trust in public interest keeping in view the Islamic spirit.

He also raised the issue of non-implementation of the production order for PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary terming it as an insult of the parliament.

The opposition lawmakers also staged a token walkout from the house over the issue.

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the House Senator Irfan Siddiqui, responding over the remarks of the opposition leader, said the government had not shuttered any institution in the country giving religious education, but Al-Qadir University had a different case. He said if the then government of Imran Khan did not give any favour to Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz Hussain in £190 million case, then why the latter donated around 500 kanals land to the Al-Qadir Trust and gave 240 kanals to Frahat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi – in Bani Gala area of the Islamabad, free of cost.

Senator Siddiqui, who is also spokesperson of the government’s negotiation committee, said the Al-Qadir Trust even did not exist as it was not re-registered under the new law, noting the entire land of Al-Qadir University was now under the ownership of Khan and his wife Bibi. “This matter needs to be seen collectively,” he said, adding that the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust Case should be read carefully, which provided concrete evidence against the convicts. He urged the opposition leader not to see this case with the eye of religion or politics. He said even Al-Qadir University did not have the legal status of a university, rather it was a graduate college affiliated with a Lahore-based institution.

The house also passed five bills including the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill and the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill moved by Senator Danesh Kumar. Three other bills to have been passed were moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

These included Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill and Factories (Amendment) Bill.