Govt takes measures for Gwadar’s development, says CM Bugti

Gwadar - Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday said that the incumbent government, with the cooperation of tribal elders and the public, has taken serious measures for the development of Gwadar and other areas of the province to address the issues faced by the people.

Bugti, in a meeting with local leaders and public delegations at the residence of tribal leader Mir Sajad Dashti in Gwadar, expressed the government’s resolve to address these issues and ensure essential facilities for the masses. During the meeting, local residents informed the Chief Minister about their concerns.

The CM assured that the problems faced by the people of Gwadar, especially those related to water, electricity, health, and education, would be resolved on a priority basis.

He emphasized that Balochistan’s coastal areas are vital for the national economy, and the government is taking practical steps for their development.

He highlighted that no project can succeed without the engagement of local people, as the government values the advice of local leadership in every development plan.

Tribal leader Mir Sajad Dashti thanked the CM and stated that under his leadership, various development projects in Gwadar are underway, and effective strategies are being implemented to resolve the public’s problems.

The residents shared their issues and suggestions with the Chief Minister, who immediately instructed the relevant authorities to take action. The CM praised the cooperation of the tribal leaders and assured that the government is utilizing all available resources to serve the people.