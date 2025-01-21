Gwadar Airport becomes operational after first flight lands

GWADAR - The Gwadar International Airport finally became operational after a PIA flight carrying nearly 50 passengers from Karachi landed on Monday. Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and other senior officials including military personnel were present at the airport to welcome the passengers of the first flight, PIA’s PK-503. They offered roses to all the passengers after their plane was also accorded water salute as it landed on the runway.

The inauguration of Gwadar International Airport marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s aviation industry. According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, the New Gwadar International Airport officially became operational, with the inaugural flight. Other prominent attendees included Governor of Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhail, Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary of Aviation Ahsan Ali Mangi, Director-General of Pakistan Airports Authority Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, DG Civil Aviation Authority Nadir Shafi Dar, and DG ASF Major General Adnan Asif Shad. According to the report, Gwadar is Pakistan’s second greenfield airport, capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. The airport’s construction began in 2019, with an estimated cost of Rs50 billion (including a Chinese grant), and the project was completed in November 2024. The state-of-the-art airport can provide refuelling and cargo services to over 50 airlines daily, marking a transformative step in enhancing connectivity and boosting the region’s economic prospects.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday termed the formal functioning of Gwadar International Airport as historic, paving way for the endless future opportunities. On X account, the DPM/FM further posted that the development marked the beginning of new era of building linkages for enhanced connectivity. “Today marks a historic day as the Gwadar International Airport gets functional with the landing of first commercial flight. This marks the beginning of a new era of building linkages for enhanced connectivity and integration. I hope it will pave the way for new endless opportunities, InshaAllah,” he posted on X handle.