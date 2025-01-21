Hafiz Naeem hails Palestinians over 470 days of resistance against rogue Israel

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameet Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has hailed Palestinians over 470 days of resistance in Gaza against rogue Israel and said that the genocide by Israel in the strip exposed both the Western democracies and the Muslim leaderships in the world.

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing a big congregation as thousands of Karachiites alongwith their families assembled at Shahrah-e-Quaideen to celebrate the Gaza peace deal and victory of resistance forces in Gaza against Israeli occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that unfortunately the Muslim countries opted to remain silent, practically supporting the Zionist Israel and its genocide.

He added that what happened in Gaza once again exposed the United States as it was the sponsor of the genocide, it was responsible for destruction of Afghanistan, Iraq, Japan and the loss goes on. He added that it was the US that sponsored dictatorship in Egypt and other Muslim countries.

He said that after the peace deal, the Israeli ministers were crying and the freedom fighters in Gaza were celebrating over the defeat of Israel in Gaza. Technology, missiles, Irondoom and respect of Israel all were destroyed by the Hamas.

He said that after the defeat of Israel in Gaza, a nefarious game would be renewed to get Israel recognised by the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, Indonesia and Pakistan. He warned the Pakistani rulers and decision makers of the nation’s rage if they show any soft corner for Israel.

He said that prior to October 7, 2023, several countries in the Middle East on the behest of the United States were acknowledging Israel but the initiative by Hamas totally reversed the situation. He said that the freedom fighters defeated Israel in all the dimensions —be it political of warzone.

Naeemur Rehman also shed light in detail on the cowardice and flawed policies of former dictator Pervez Musharraf. He said that the time has proved that the polices based on cowardice have further destabilise the country and those in the region who had resisted against the US were welcomed by a great future.

Further talking about Pakistan, he said that the slaves of the US have been imposed on the nation. He added that the country would not be able to progress or make development without getting rid of the foreign puppets imposed on the nation.

He hailed Karachi and Karachiites for siding with the freedom fighters of Hamas. He urged the nation to support the JI’s initiative to for rebuilding Gaza and continue the boycott of Israeli products and the products of those countries that were siding with Israel.