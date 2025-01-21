Health expert urges precautions amid viral infections

ISLAMABAD - As the dry winter season intensifies, citizens are being advised to take timely precautions against viral infections with symptoms resembling COVID-19. Public health expert Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan emphasized the importance of awareness and responsible healthcare practices during an interview with a private news channel. Dr. Khan stressed that antibiotics should only be used with proper prescriptions under the guidance of healthcare professionals. He warned against self-medication, highlighting its role in causing antibiotic resistance, which makes infections harder to treat. He also recommended complete testing to identify the cause of infections instead of relying on assumptions. Vaccination, he added, remains a proven method to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Dr. Khan encouraged citizens to utilize available vaccines to protect themselves from viral infections.

He noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, urging extra caution for elderly individuals and those with respiratory conditions.

Elderly citizens and individuals with respiratory issues are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications and should take additional precautions, according to Dr. Khan. He also advised seeking medical attention immediately if symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing appear.

Dr. Khan reiterated that responsible healthcare practices, including avoiding self-medication and prioritizing vaccinations, are key to preventing the spread of infections. By taking necessary precautions and consulting medical professionals when needed, citizens can safeguard themselves and their families, he concluded.