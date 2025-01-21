Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Health minister dismisses reports of Covid-19 spread in Karachi

Azra says upon testing more than 100 people, seven were found positive for Covid

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho dismissed the news of the spread of COVID-19 in Karachi, terming it false.

Dr Azra said upon testing more than 100 people, seven were found positive for COVID-19.  She said that corona virus tests were conducted as a precautionary measure on people with seasonal flu and influenza.

“COVID-19-positive individuals have very mild flu-like symptoms. Due to mild symptoms, individuals infected with COVID-19 were sent home,” the minister said, adding that the contagious disease was now being treated like the flu worldwide.

“COVID-19 is now like a seasonal flu, there is absolutely no need to panic,” Dr Azra maintained.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department has directed all the district health offices to implement measures to prevent surge in COVID-19 and H1N1 influenza cases across the province. Viewing the ongoing winter season and the diseases’ spread, the health department said that the implementation of the urgent measures were imperative to keep the upsurge and further transmission.

Our Staff Reporter

