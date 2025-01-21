IBA Sukkur to host Ambassador Programme Workshop

SUKKUR - A workshop for the fourth Ambassador Programme will be held at the IBA Sukkur University auditorium today (Jan 21) at 9:30am. The programme is designed for selected students who have been nominated as Ambassadors of the Ambassador Programme. The workshop will be presided over by Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Ambassador of Ambassadors Men Sindh. This programme is initiated by the Career Development Centre and Student Affairs Office of IBA Sukkur, in collaboration with the International Ambassador Men Institute (IOI) regional subsidiary.