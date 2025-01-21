Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IBA Sukkur to host Ambassador Programme Workshop

NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A workshop for the fourth Ambassador Programme will be held at the IBA Sukkur University auditorium today (Jan 21) at 9:30am. The programme is designed for selected students who have been nominated as Ambassadors of the Ambassador Programme. The workshop will be presided over by Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Ambassador of Ambassadors Men Sindh. This programme is initiated by the Career Development Centre and Student Affairs Office of IBA Sukkur, in collaboration with the International Ambassador Men Institute (IOI) regional subsidiary.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025