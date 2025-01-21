ICC delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - A high-level delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to assess preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin next month. The delegation, led by ICC Head of Events Sarah Edgar and GM Cricket Wasim Khan, conducted a thorough inspection of the stadium’s main building, including offices and the pavilion, to evaluate facilities and infrastructure. Officials from broadcasting and event management teams were also part of the visit. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of Infrastructure, Jawad Qazi, provided a detailed briefing, assuring the delegation that all remaining work at the venue would be completed by January 30. The eight-team tournament will take place from February 19 to March 9 across three venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, with select matches set to be hosted in Dubai. The teams are divided into two groups: Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia. Pakistan will kick off the tournament with the opening match against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.