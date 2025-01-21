IHC questions ECP’s authority to replace tribunal judge

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised concerns over the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) authority to replace a tribunal judge, as Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard petitions challenging the reconstitution of election tribunals for three Islamabad constituencies.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq questioned, “How can the Election Commission replace a tribunal judge?” The court extended its stay order, restraining the newly-appointed retired judge from performing duties until February 6.

The ECP’s counsel assured the court that a response to the query would be provided. Meanwhile, the commission and other respondents sought additional time to submit replies.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that certain legal provisions had also been challenged in the petitions. Chief Justice Farooq stated that these issues would be collectively addressed during the hearing on February 6.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing of PTI candidates' petitions to the same date.