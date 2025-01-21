Tuesday, January 21, 2025
IHC seeks details regarding kidnapping, release of citizen

January 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details from the authorities regarding kidnapping and recovery of citizen Faizan Usman. Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case regarding the aforesaid matter. During hearing of the case, the reports of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were submitted to the bench. The court noted that the answer of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is also awaited. The bench also served notices to Chief Secretary Punjab and Advocate General Punjab, and sought comments. The court instructed the authorities to tell on next hearing that how the citizen was kidnapped, where was kept and who released him. The court sought the details and adjourned hearing.

