Indian rapist murderer of doctor sentenced to life in prison: judge

Kolkata - The rapist and murderer of an Indian doctor was sentenced to life in prison Monday, a crime that sparked nationwide protests and widespread hospital strikes last year. Her weeping family had called for the convicted killer to be hanged and said they were “shocked” at the sentence, for a case that highlighted the chronic issue of violence against women in the world’s most populous country. But Judge Anirban Das said the case did not deserve the death penalty as it was not “the rarest of the rare cases”, and ordered that Sanjoy Roy must spend his life behind bars. The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata in August 2024 sparked outrage. Roy, 33, the lone accused in the case, was arrested a day after the victim’s body was discovered. The murder led to demands by doctors at government hospitals for additional security, with thousands of citizens in Kolkata and elsewhere in India joining doctors’ protests in solidarity. India’s Supreme Court last year ordered a national task force to examine how to bolster security for healthcare workers, saying the brutality of the killing had “shocked the conscience of the nation”.