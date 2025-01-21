Interior minister attends Lincoln Liberty Ball in Washington

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, attended a prestigious dinner event at the Lincoln Liberty Ball in Washington. The minister received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival at the gathering, which was graced by prominent U.S. senators, members of Congress, and other key dignitaries.

During the event, Minister Naqvi held meaningful discussions with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Ken Calvert, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant. The conversations revolved around matters of mutual interest and avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

In his remarks, Minister Naqvi extended congratulations to U.S. senators and members of Congress on Donald Trump’s assumption of the presidency. He conveyed his heartfelt good wishes for the American people, emphasizing the significance of the day for the United States.

"Today marks a historic day for America," stated Naqvi, adding, "The American people have shown immense love and enthusiasm for President Donald Trump."

The minister expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-U.S. relations under President Trump’s leadership, stating, "A new chapter of relations between Pakistan and the United States will commence during President Trump's tenure."

Minister Naqvi concluded by reiterating his sincere good wishes for the American people and the enduring friendship between the two nations.