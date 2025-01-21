ITF names Sinner, Swiatek as world champions for 2024

MELBOURNE - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday named Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek as its world champions of 2024 in recognition of their performances at the Grand Slams and other top events last season.

World number one Sinner, who has a potential ban of up to two years hanging over his head after failing two drugs test last year, won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and followed that up with another at the U.S. Open. He also lifted the ATP Finals title, finishing the season with a 73-6 win-loss record, and guided Italy to their second successive Davis Cup triumph in Malaga.

Swiatek edged out world number one Aryna Sabalenka to take the women’s prize for the second time after the 23-year-old Pole won her fourth French Open title, four WTA 1000 trophies and also collected a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The ITF also named Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia, and the Italian pair of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as doubles world champions.