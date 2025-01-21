Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Jailed Imran asks court for restoration of newspaper, TV access

Jailed Imran asks court for restoration of newspaper, TV access
NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Adiala Jail officials to respond to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder seeking access to basic facilities and personal communication rights.  

The petition requests the restoration of newspaper and television access, permission for telephonic contact with his sons, and medical consultations with his personal physician.  

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, with PTI’s chief lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry presenting the arguments. Chaudhry informed the court that a miscellaneous application had been submitted, asking for weekly communication with PTI’s chief sons, access to newspapers, and visits from his personal physician. The lawyer further argued that the trial court’s January 10, 2025, order lacked clarity regarding access to a personal physician. He challenged the order and sought its reversal.  

Sukkur Police organise Blood Donation Camp

The court issued notices to all parties involved, directing a representative from Adiala Jail to appear in person at the next hearing to address the concerns raised in the petition.  However, the court adjourned the hearing till January 23.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025