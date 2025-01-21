Jailed Imran asks court for restoration of newspaper, TV access

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Adiala Jail officials to respond to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder seeking access to basic facilities and personal communication rights.

The petition requests the restoration of newspaper and television access, permission for telephonic contact with his sons, and medical consultations with his personal physician.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, with PTI’s chief lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry presenting the arguments. Chaudhry informed the court that a miscellaneous application had been submitted, asking for weekly communication with PTI’s chief sons, access to newspapers, and visits from his personal physician. The lawyer further argued that the trial court’s January 10, 2025, order lacked clarity regarding access to a personal physician. He challenged the order and sought its reversal.

The court issued notices to all parties involved, directing a representative from Adiala Jail to appear in person at the next hearing to address the concerns raised in the petition. However, the court adjourned the hearing till January 23.