James Cameron teases bold changes in ‘Avatar 3’

LOS ANGELES - James Cameron is ready to shake things up with the highly anticipated Avatar 3: Fires and Ash. The legendary director hinted that the third installment set to hit theatres in December might challenge audience expectations, making “brave choices” that could redefine his hit franchise. In an interview with Empire Magazine on Sunday, Cameron, 70, shared that the new film isn’t about recreating past successes. “We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, that’s not what I signed up for,’” he admitted. “But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money.” The Oscar-winning filmmaker promised intense action and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the heart of the Avatar saga.

“You can get your blood up in this movie,” he said, but added, “it’s about reaching new levels of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.” Production on the film is ahead of schedule, which rarely happens for the notoriously meticulous director. “We’ve doubled the number of shots finished at this stage compared to movie two,” Cameron revealed. “We’re getting to the point where we’re actually getting good at this,” he joked. While Avatar 3 will take fans to places they won’t expect, Cameron is confident it will all feel “earned.”