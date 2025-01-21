Jirga condemns transfer of govt employees against tribal customs

Mohmand - A joint consultative jirga of the elders of Upper Mohmand, Lower Mohmand, and Baizi sub-divisions has condemned the transfer of government employees, which goes against tribal customs and norms.

The tribal elders and local people have donated valuable land free of cost for government schools, health centres, and other facilities, with the understanding that lower-grade jobs would be provided in these centers. The responsibility for the security and cleanliness of schools is being handled by Class-IV employees. The DEO Mohmand has gone too far by initiating transfers. In the next phase, there is a plan to privatize schools, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The consultative jirga of tribal elders from the tehsils of Halimzai, Biazai, Khwezai, Ekkaghund, and Safi tehsil was held at the Mohmand Press Club in Ghalanai on Monday. Addressing the gathering, they stated that the tribesmen had been given Class-IV jobs in exchange for their land, where government schools, BHUs, veterinary hospitals, and other government departments were established.

They added that after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they regretted that steps taken by some government departments were against their tribal norms and customs. “We obtained these jobs by donating our precious lands, on which the poor members of our families can get jobs and services and help maintain government property,” said the tribesmen.

At the end of the jirga, Malik Nader Mannan stated that transferring all Class-IV employees in government schools, BHUs, and other government departments would create significant problems. Therefore, the education department should revise its decision, as this process will also extend to employees of BHUs and veterinary hospitals, which goes against tribal norms and customs and is a complete abuse of the landowners’ rights.

According to the decision of the jirga, they announced that another jirga, consisting of local elders, would be held next Monday in Ghalanai, where important decisions will be made.