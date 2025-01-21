Judges get angry over transfer of case

ISLAMABAD - Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Monday raised concerns over a lack of transparency in fixing case saying that he was unaware of a judges’ committee meeting despite being a member. The court also issued contempt of court show-cause notice to additional registrar judicial.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi conducted hearing of an appeal of the federation through Revenue Division against the Sindh High Court’s decision to strike down Section 221-A (2) of the Customs Act, 1969.

At the outset of the proceeding, Barrister Salahuddin, representing the respondents, informed the bench that he has come from Karachi, but the case is not fixed. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah responded that he would look into the matter and summoned Additional Registrar Supreme Court, Nazar Abbas, to explain why the case had not been scheduled for hearing.

When the hearing resumed, after a brief adjournment, Deputy Registrar Supreme Court, Zulfiqar Ali, appeared before the court, and informed that a judges’ committee meeting had taken place, where it was decided that the case is fixed for hearing before a constitutional bench on January 27.

Justice Mansoor raised concerns over a lack of transparency in case scheduling, saying that he was unaware of the judges’ committee meeting despite being a member. The deputy registrar stated that the committee’s decision was attached to the case file. Justice Ayesha Malik added that cases scheduled before them for the entire week had been changed, and details regarding these changes should also be provided. Justice Mansoor, addressing the Deputy Registrar, said they were sitting in the tea room and asked for details of the judges’ committee meeting minutes and the changes made to the cases. He directed that the meeting minutes be brought before them, and the judges would return to the courtroom.

The bench stated that it had ordered the case to be scheduled before the same bench. The court noted that the case cause-list was not issued that day and that the Additional Registrar was absent due to health issues. It was further informed by the Supreme Court office that the judges’ committee had scheduled the case before a constitutional bench on January 27. However, the office had yet to receive the meeting minutes of the judges’ committee where this decision was made.

Justice Mansoor questioned; “If the committee order was not received then why was the case not scheduled?” “How a scheduled case can be transferred to the Constitutional Bench?” asked Justice Ayesha. Justice Aqeel remarked; “No one, including the Chief Justice, has the authority to transfer a case,” adding that similar attempts were made when he was at the Sindh High Court.

The apex court questioned that how a judicial order dated January 16 could be ignored. It was also informed that all tax-related cases before this bench had been canceled. The court was told that a research officer has noted that this case be fixed before the constitutional bench. Justice Ayesha remarked that now the research officer would determine which cases should go before the constitutional bench or regular bench, effectively bypassing the judicial order issued by the judges’ committee.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stated that the case had been transferred to the administrative committee. He questioned that why, if Justice Irfan Saadat was unavailable, another judge could not be assigned to the bench, emphasizing that the committee had no authority to prevent a case from being scheduled.

Justice Ayesha further stated that the committee did not have the authority to transfer a case entirely. She added that, under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, this bench should be referred to as a constitutional bench, and this matter could have been pleaded in their court.

Justice Mansoor observed that the case was not scheduled before their court or any other court; rather, it had been made to disappear entirely. He further stated that if the judges’ committee had wanted, it could have reconstituted the entire bench. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Tuesday (today).