KP CM announces bulletproof vehicles for police and enhanced training measures
7:43 PM | January 21, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has unveiled plans to replace police mobiles with bulletproof vehicles to strengthen security measures across the province.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Police Training Centre, Gandapur commended police officers for their dedication and highlighted the strategic importance of KP's borders. He emphasized the capability of provincial forces, stating that they had even overcome global powers in the past.

The chief minister announced a reduction in police training duration from nine months to 90 days, along with modernizing facilities at training schools.

Additionally, the government has reinstated the martyrs quota system and extended benefits to the families of fallen officers as part of efforts to boost morale and recognize their sacrifices.

