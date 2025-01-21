Tuesday, January 21, 2025
KP govt releases over Rs460m for VCs, NCs

January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Abbottabad  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced on Monday the release of grants totalling Rs460.7 million for 3,501 Village and Neighbourhood Councils (VCs/NCs) across the province’s settled districts.

According to official sources, these funds are earmarked for the payment of three months’ salaries to local government representatives. A formal notification has been issued to Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Directors of Local Government in all settled districts, instructing them to ensure the timely disbursement of the allocated amount.

As part of the allocation, Rs78 million have been designated for the Village and Neighbourhood Councils in the Hazara Division, reflecting the region’s proportionate share in the overall disbursement.

The distribution process is set to begin immediately to assist the councils in meeting their financial obligations.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader efforts to strengthen the financial framework of local governance and provide necessary support to elected representatives at the grassroots level.

The government aims to empower local government institutions and ensure the smooth functioning of administrative operations.

