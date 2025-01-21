KP govt to issue delay notice to Balakot Hydropower Project contractor

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue a delay notice to the contractor working on the Balakot Hydropower Project (300 MW), the largest hydropower project in the province, located in Mansehra district.

Expressing strong displeasure over the slow pace of work on the 69 MW Lawi Hydropower Project in Chitral district, the concerned contractor has been warned to take immediate steps to complete the project as soon as possible. Any further delay will be intolerable.

In this context, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Engr Tariq Sadozai, and Secretary of Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan. During the briefing, it was informed that the project will be completed with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Moreover, the completion of the project is expected to generate an annual income of Rs15 billion for the province. During the meeting, Secretary of Energy Zubair Khan expressed his anger at the delay in the design and E&M work of the project by the Chinese construction company Gazoba China and the Turkish consultant company Dolsar, which is working on the project.

While the Special Assistant to the CM on Energy, Tariq Sadozai, urged the contractor, consultant, and project director to speed up the work at the dam site, he issued orders to immediately resume construction work that had been halted at some locations.

Later, the Secretary of Power reprimanded the concerned project director for the slow pace of work on the Lawi Hydropower Project and warned that any further delays in energy projects would be intolerable.