LCCI, DC Office join hands to resolve key issues of businessmen

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Commissioner Office would take joint measures to resolve the issues being faced by the business community. The consensus was developed during the visit of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on City District Government Liaison Khawaja Sohail Mehmood Butt and Executive Committee members discussed a range of critical issues. The deputy commissioner assured his support for resolving these concerns in a fair and timely manner.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry mentioned the ongoing parking problems in city markets including Hall Road, Brandreth Road, Akbari Mandi, Mall Road, Circular Road and Ichhra etc. They said that Lahore’s business hubs suffer from severe parking congestion, which hampers trade and creates inconvenience for customers. They urged the government to prioritize the construction of parking plazas in these areas. Furthermore, they recommended involvement of the private sector to expedite the process and where space is limited, rotary parking solutions should be explored.

The LCCI office-bearers called for immediate action to address fire safety in Lahore’s markets, citing fire incidents that resulted in substantial damage to businesses. They called for the installation of water hydrants in critical locations. They said that it is crucial to prevent further losses by installing fire hydrants and ensuring adequate safety infrastructure in the markets. They urged the relevant authorities to take swift action in this regard. Mian Abuzar Shad said that security in industrial estates and commercial areas remains a top priority. He called for enhanced law enforcement and the installation of Safe City cameras in areas lacking surveillance. “A secure business environment is key to fostering economic growth. Strengthening security measures will not only protect businesses but also encourage investment in the region,” the LCCI office-bearers added. The deputy commissioner commended the business community’s cooperation in supporting the government’s initiatives to reduce smog levels in Lahore. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad shed light on the chamber’s role in organizing awareness sessions and partnering with organizations such as PBIT and the Environmental Protection Agency to implement smog-reduction measures. The LCCI office-bearers praised the Deputy Commissioner’s Office for its successful efforts in tackling encroachments in major commercial areas, which had long been a barrier to smooth business operations.

They appreciated the action taken by your office to remove encroachments and improve market accessibility. This initiative is vital for the smooth flow of business activities and we remain committed to supporting this cause. LCCI also stressed the need for private sector representation in administrative committees. The chamber believes that including business leaders in decision-making processes will improve policy implementation and foster a more conducive business environment. They said that including the business community in the development of policies and regulations ensures that these measures are practical and effective. LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry briefed the participants about the upcoming Lahore Shopping Festival, set to take place from January 31 to February 2 at the Expo Center Lahore. The festival will feature a three-day exhibition along with numerous events aimed at promoting Lahore’s retail sector. The LCCI called for the Deputy Commissioner’s support to ensure the festival’s success. It was agreed that collaboration between LCCI and the city administration would be enhance to resolve the challenges faced by Lahore’s business community. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed his gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza for his time and engagement, ensuring that the chamber would continue to support future initiatives.