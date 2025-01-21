LDA seals another 82 properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 82 properties during its ongoing daily operation against illegal commercial constructions and fee defaulters here on Monday. Following the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, a major operation carried across various areas in the city. LDA teams sealed 37 properties in Allama Iqbal Town, while over 30 properties were sealed in Shadman and New Muslim Town.

Additionally, 15 illegal commercial properties were sealed in Model Town Extension and Faisal Town.The sealed properties included private schools, food points, shops, pharmacies,offices, and other commercial establishments. These properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation, but remained non-compliant with the regulations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I, Asad-ul-Zaman.