LHC summons attorney general over Anti-Rape Act implementation

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for February 10 in connection with the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act. A three-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, issued the orders while hearing a bail application filed by Wajid Ali, accused of rape, as well as matters related to the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act. At the start of the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq submitted a report regarding the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act. He also briefed the court on the number of cases registered since the enactment of the Act. In response to a court query, the advocate general clarified that not all registered cases pertain to rape incidents. At this stage, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa questioned whether alternative kits had been procured for 32,000 DNA test cases. The advocate general responded that many shortcomings had been addressed in compliance with the court’s orders. At this point, the chief justice observed that the Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab should also be summoned to ensure he is aware of these matters. The chief justice then adjourned the proceedings briefly. The IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appeared before the bench when the bench resumed proceedings after the recess. Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq stated that the media often portrays the perception that rape cases in Pakistan are excessively high. He submitted that the report also details the actions taken under the law. The chief justice remarked that, according to the report, after drug-related and murder cases, rape cases are the most frequently reported. She noted that the Anti-Rape Act is not fully implemented and comprises three phases. She further commented that the provisions of the Anti-Rape Act should be carefully studied before reporting a case. In response to these remarks, the advocate general claimed that 30% of the rape cases filed were false. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa then inquired whether any action had been taken against individuals who filed false rape cases. The advocate general confirmed that legal action is indeed taken against such individuals. At this stage, the chief justice instructed that a “trauma” column should be included in the investigation proforma for gender violence cases. The advocate general stated that units have been activated in all districts. A total of 150 units are operational across Punjab, and special courts are hearing cases under relevant laws, he added. In response, the chief justice praised IG Punjab for his commendable work on rape cases but emphasized the collective responsibility to eradicate such crimes. However, she expressed concern over the rising number of rape cases. The advocate general assured the court that efforts are being made to handle rape cases in strict accordance with the law. At this stage, the chief justice further stressed the need for excellent training for officers investigating such cases. Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah referred to various sections of the law and argued that no police officer below grade 17 should investigate such cases. IG Punjab Usman Anwar informed the court that a virtual police station has been established with the help of the Safe City Authority. He stated, “Women affected by rape can file complaints via email, call, or WhatsApp.” The IG further noted that 2,100 women have been recruited and given special training, while 880 investigation officers, with at least a graduate-level education, have also been hired. On average, each officer is handling 53 cases. Justice Farooq Haider commented, “We all must work together to fix the system. Some amendments are needed in the rules. Advocate General, bring this to the government’s attention. IG Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, and FIA should collaborate to address the deficiencies in the rules.”

Meanwhile, the chief justice inquired about the absence of the attorney general, emphasizing the importance of the matter, and instructed the attorney general to ensure his presence at the next hearing. Subsequently, the bench summoned the attorney general and adjourned the proceedings until February 10.