Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Lion injures unexpected visitor at Lahore farmhouse

NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A man was critically injured when a lion attacked him during his visit at a farmhouse located in Sabzazar area of Lahore. Sources said that a man namely Azeem visited a farmhouse owned by Mian Umar Dola in Sabzazar area to see the lion. It is necessary to mention here that Mian Umar Dola recently gifted a lion cub to famous TikToker and YouTuber Rajab Butt on his wedding ceremony, which landed him to jail. Police sources said that Azeem tried to enter the cage of lion during which the lion suddenly attacked him, injuring him seriously.

He was immediately rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he is still under treatment.

Police sources said that if the victim will file a petition against owner of the lion then they will definitely take action as per law.

