Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man arrested for making bogus emergency call

Monitoring Report
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -   Gujar Khan Police arrested an individual on Monday for making a false emergency call to the helpline 15, reporting a robbery at his residence. The accused, Tanveer, called the helpline claiming that a robbery had taken place at his house. The police immediately responded and investigated the situation, finding that the call was a hoax. Tanveer was not residing at the property in question, but was involved in a dispute with the homeowner and made the false call to try and seize the property.  

The police arrested Tanveer and filed a case against him. A spokesman emphasized that the emergency helpline is meant for citizens’ convenience, and misuse of it could prevent others from accessing urgent services.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025