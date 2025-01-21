Man arrested for making bogus emergency call

Rawalpindi - Gujar Khan Police arrested an individual on Monday for making a false emergency call to the helpline 15, reporting a robbery at his residence. The accused, Tanveer, called the helpline claiming that a robbery had taken place at his house. The police immediately responded and investigated the situation, finding that the call was a hoax. Tanveer was not residing at the property in question, but was involved in a dispute with the homeowner and made the false call to try and seize the property.

The police arrested Tanveer and filed a case against him. A spokesman emphasized that the emergency helpline is meant for citizens’ convenience, and misuse of it could prevent others from accessing urgent services.