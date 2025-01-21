Man held with 200 kites

SARGODHA - The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 200 kites and other items. The accused was identified as Farrukh and a case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, the district police arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, the Jhawarian police conducted a raid and arrested Javed, Muneeb and Mazhar besides recovering 1.5-kg hashish and 60-liter of liquor. Separate cases were registered against the accused and investigation was underway.