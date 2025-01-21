Man killed, children injured on road

FAISALABAD - A man was killed and two children were injured in an accident near here on Monday. According to the Rescue-1122, Khalid with two children Abdullah and Wajiha was traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them near Zia Market, Rajana Road, Samundri.

As a result, Kahlid died on the spot while the children suffered injuries who were shifted to the THQ hospital, Samundri.

Fruit seller killed

Unidentified accused allegedly shot dead a fruit seller over an issue in the area of D-Type Colony police station. A police spokesman said on Monday that two accused on a motorcyclists purchased apples from a cart near Novelty Bridge Sammundri Road and exchanged hot words with the fruit seller, Shoaib Irshad of Bahawalpur, over profiteering.

During altercation, the accused got enraged and they opened firing at him. As a result, the fruit seller received serious injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.