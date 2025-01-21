Maryam Nawaz launches Punjab's largest business finance scheme

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister, has launched the province's first and largest business finance scheme aimed at creating opportunities for a prosperous and employed youth.

The Aasaan Karobaar Finance Scheme has been allocated over 84 billion rupees, with over 48 billion rupees specifically set aside for the Aasaan Karobaar Card Scheme. Through this initiative, the provincial government will provide interest-free loans totaling over 36 billion rupees.

The finance scheme will offer interest-free loans ranging from 1 million to 30 million rupees, which must be repaid in five years through easy installments. The scheme is open to men, women, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities between the ages of 25 and 55, who are residents of Punjab and are active filers with no default history in financial institutions.

Applications for the Aasaan Karobaar Finance Scheme can be submitted online via the official portal at akf.punjab.gov.pk. Similarly, individuals seeking the Aasaan Karobaar Card Scheme for small businesses and startups can apply through akc.punjab.gov.pk. The card will provide loans of up to 1 million rupees, to be repaid in easy installments over three years.

The Aasaan Karobaar Card will also allow vendors to make payments for raw materials, pay government fees, taxes, and utility bills, and even withdraw up to 25% of the loan in cash.

To further facilitate the process, a special toll-free number (1786) has been activated for inquiries about the scheme.

Mariam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government's responsibility to provide employment opportunities to youth after their education, stating that the Aasaan Karobaar Scheme would empower young people to contribute to the economy and boost exports, leading to an overall improvement in Pakistan's economy.