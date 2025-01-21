Maryam vows scholarships for KP, Balochistan students

Distributes cheques among recipients of Honhaar Scholarship Programme.

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched Honhaar Scholarship Program by distributing cheques and unveiling new state-of-the-art laptops for the students in the ninth ceremony held at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan. The first phase of the Honhaar Scholarship Program has been completed. At the ceremony, a poet student paid glowing tributes to the chief minister.

The chief minister came on stage and formally launched the Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Dera Ghazi Khan Division by distributing cheques among the talented students. During the ceremony, she was presented with a traditional shawl decorated with glass work and a Balochi dress. The students also presented her portrait of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and other portraits. A student from Koh-e-Sulaiman dressed in traditional Balochi attire welcomed CM Punjab and the students in Balochi language.

She expressed her affection for the students who recited the Holy Quran and presented the national song. She hugged the student who recited Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW). “We will keep the doors of hatred closed, we will keep this flag high.” The venue echoed with applause after listening to these lines of the national anthem.

The students expressed their enthusiasm and rejoiced upon the arrival of CM Punjab. She went to meet the assembly members and inquired about their well-being. She sat among the female students and also interacted with them. On the direction of the Chief Minister, a guard of honour was presented to the female students. A smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Police presented a general salute to the students. A little girl dressed in police uniform was also part of the police contingent.

The CM made the little girl sit next to her seat and expressed her affection. Tunsa’s daughter Fatima Jamshed and Muskan Bakhtawar narrated their scholarship journey story. Scholarships worth Rs 31.4 million were distributed among 1250 students of Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her desire to extend the Honhaar Scholarship programme to students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In her address, the CM stated that no deserving student would be deprived of higher education due to financial constraints. “Our commitment is to merit, hardwork, and education, not to creating chaos or divisions. We represent country’s dignity and progress,” she said.

Highlighting the issue of fake news, the CM urged students to verify information before believing or sharing it on social media. “Be cautious of misinformation,” she said, calling on students to prioritize Pakistan in all their decisions. Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the Honhaar Scholarship was a merit-based initiative aimed at empowering talented students. “Out of 30,000 scholarships awarded this year, not one was influenced by favoritism or political pressure,” she stated.

The CM said, “You are not just achievers; you are superheroes. This scholarship is a testament to your hard work and dedication. Celebrate this achievement with pride, for it is your right.” She announced plans to distribute 50,000 scholarships next year and to introduce schemes for second- and third-year students. She expressed gratitude to students for their love and support. “The bond I share with you is my greatest achievement. Every decision I make is to secure your future,” she said. She assured students that her government would provide them with the tools needed to excel, including laptops and 100,000 e-bikes.

The CM also criticized opponents who are misleading youth. “Those who gave petrol bombs instead of scholarships are now questioning this initiative. They destroyed the future of our children while their own children live abroad,” she remarked. Addressing national challenges, Maryam Nawaz highlighted her administration’s efforts to curb inflation. “Four years ago, inflation was at 38 per cent. Today, it has dropped to four per cent. Bread that cost Rs 30 is now available for Rs 12,” she said.

The CM also denounced the use of public resources for incitement. “We never burned public assets like metro buses; we built them for the people. Those who incite violence against state institutions are not friends of Pakistan,” she said.

Concluding her speech, she called on students to honor their parents and uphold ethics. “Respect your elders and avoid crossing moral boundaries. A nation’s progress lies in education, peace, and hard work, not in division or hatred,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz pledged to continue working for betterment of students across Pakistan, ensuring that education remains accessible and affordable for all.