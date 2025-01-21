Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Matric exam admission date extended

January 21, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar Education Board has announced an extension for the submission of admissions for the Matric Annual Examination 2025.

According to Alamzeb, spokesperson for the Peshawar Education Board, the extension has been granted to provide students with additional convenience. Students can now apply with the normal fee until January 27.

The decision allows students to complete their registration with the normal fee by the new deadline, he added.

“The extension aims to further facilitate students, ensuring they can register on time and focus on their exam preparations.”

 said Alamzeb, who also serves as Deputy Controller of Examinations.

