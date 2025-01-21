Matric exam format changed, Islamic and Pak Studies’ marks increased

LAHORE - In new academic year 2025, Islamic and Pak Studies’ marks have been increased to 100 as earlier the both subjects were of 50 marks each. In this connection, Punjab Text Book Board (PTBB) has published the new syllabus based textbooks of Islamic and Pakistan Studies. PTBB official sources told APP that a 100-mark exam of Islamic Studies will be taken in the ninth grade, while a 100-mark exam of Pakistan Studies will be taken in matriculation. The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has sent a letter to all schools of the province, they said, adding all education boards will take 100-mark exams for both subjects. The process of printing books for both subjects has also been started according to the new curriculum, they said. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) examination department sources here confirmed the decision about these two subjects, adding that now students in Punjab will be able to choice matriculate in 3 new groups. In this connection the School Education Department (SED) has said that three more groups have been added, including with Matric Science and Matric Arts. Likewise, Health Sciences, Agriculture-Science and Fashion Designing groups have also been offered for matriculation students. To a query they said that students will be able to choose a group from the 9th class to the academic session of 2025. The School Education Department, in this connection has also released the subject list of the new groups. Data was sought from the CEO and DEO regarding the selection of students from schools.

The books of the new groups will be printed according to the number of children. The sources said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, various subject courses have been started for matriculation.