Measures reviewed against encroachments

BAHAWALPUR - A high-level meeting to review measures against encroachments was held here on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq in the chair. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Chief Officer District Council, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company, officials from relevant departments, and representatives from the traders association.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eliminate encroachments, wall chalking, and eradicating begging throughout the district. On the occasion, it was stated that a vigorous campaign was underway to remove encroachments in Bahawalpur district, and efforts were being made to end wall-chalking. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that effective measures should be taken to eliminate encroachments so that people do not face difficulties in their movement.

Additionally, joint actions would be taken by the police, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, and the Social Welfare Department to prevent wall-chalking and begging, and regular monitoring of all the matters would be ensured.