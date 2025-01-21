Meeting reviews steps to make ICU Peshawar financially sustainable

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, on Monday chaired a review meeting regarding the financial sustainability of Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar.

The meeting focused on measures to address the current financial crisis of Islamia College University and make it financially sustainable. The meeting was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and other concerned officials of the university, along with relevant officials from the Higher Education Department.

The KP minister was briefed on the business models and revenue-generation plans of Islamia College University. The briefing included discussions on potential revenue that could be generated by leasing out shops in Khyber Bazaar and Harichand-Charsadda at market rates. Furthermore, strategies to increase the university’s revenue by June 2025 were thoroughly discussed. The briefing highlighted that the university has not hired any staff over the past five years and has dismissed 238 contractual employees.

The minister was also briefed on various business models aimed at revenue generation. One of the strategies discussed was the potential use of the Islamia College building. It was suggested that, since the buildings are available in the evening, new evening programs could be started to utilize these spaces, helping to boost revenue. Other suggestions for increasing revenue were also explored in detail.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Islamia College University Vice-Chancellor and his team for their initiatives toward the university’s financial sustainability. She assured her full support in this regard and expressed confidence that universities facing financial crises would soon achieve financial stability.

The minister directed the vice-chancellors of financially struggling universities to present business models and adopt both short-term and long-term strategies. She expressed hope that these efforts would soon bring positive results.