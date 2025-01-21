Mirani for recovering electricity arrears, addressing consumer complaints on priority basis

LARKANA - Khursheed Mirani, a member of the Board of Directors of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and a Muslim League-N leader on Monday chaired a meeting with SEPCO officers in Larkana, emphasising the need to recover electricity arrears by addressing consumer complaints on a priority basis.

The meeting, held at the WAPDA rest house, was attended by Superintendent Engineer SEPCO Circle Larkana Shah Muhammad Bajkani, Executive Engineer Riaz Hussain Mangi, and other officers. Mirani stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between electricity consumers and urged SEPCO officers to resolve issues such as detection, new meters, and over-billing promptly.

He also advocated for continued strict measures to prevent electricity theft, with the support of state institutions. Superintendent Engineer SEPCO noted that SEPCO is running an anti-theft campaign and sought support from the public and the Muslim League Noon to make it successful.

Police intensify crackdown, nab 4 outlaws

Police continue a large-scale crackdown against criminal elements across the district, on Monday. During various operations, 4 accused in peddling and possessing illegal weapons have been arrested. The recovered items include 2-kg hashish, a car, 2 stolen motorcycles, and 2 valuable mobile phones. One of the suspects, Mansoor Mangriv, was caught with 2-kg hashish after police took his car into custody. Another wanted accused, Sharafuddin Bhatti, was also arrested by Shaheed Elahi Bakhsh Siyal police.

In another operation, Areja police recovered a stolen motorcycle belonging to Sajjad Ali Mahesar, while Airport police retrieved a stolen motorcycle owned by Hasnain Sohu and returned both vehicles to their rightful owners.

The police have registered cases against the arrested suspects and initiated investigations. These operations demonstrate the Larkana Police’s commitment to tackling crime and keeping the community safe.