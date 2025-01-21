Musk draws ire for controversial salute at Trump rally

Tech billionaire Elon Musk drew the internet's outrage Monday when he made a controversial arm gesture that many said was a "Sieg Heil" victory salute used by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Musk, a stalwart ally of US President Donald Trump, spent millions on Trump's re-election campaign, thanked assembled supporters of the president at Washington, D.C.'s Capitol One Arena, twice putting his right hand over his heart before extending his arm in an upward motion.

"#Breaking: Senior Trump administration official Elon Musk thanks supporters with a Nazi salute," journalist Noga Tarnopolsky wrote on X, the microblogging website previously known as Twitter before Musk bought it.

"That's pretty clear," another X user, who also posted a video of Musk's gesture, remarked.

"Hey look. A Nazi does the Seig Heil openly at the US Inauguration. Elon Musk, everyone! The weirdest part is that he's still really angry," said author Dolores Quintana.

Musk did not immediately respond to the comments on X.