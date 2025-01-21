Newborn abducted from hospital recovered swiftly

A newborn abducted from a hospital in Gujranwala was safely recovered within hours, thanks to the swift action of law enforcement and the Safe City Gujranwala team.

The incident came to light when the child's father reported to the police that an unknown individual had abducted his baby. Acting promptly, the police utilized footage from Safe City cameras to trace the suspect.

According to a Safe Cities spokesperson, video evidence revealed the suspect carrying the baby and leaving on a motorcycle. The Safe City team meticulously backtracked the suspect’s movements and shared all relevant footage with the police.

The coordinated effort led to the suspect’s arrest within hours, and the newborn was safely returned to the family. Authorities have emphasized the importance of reporting emergencies swiftly. Citizens can contact the Virtual Center for Child Safety by dialing 15 and pressing 3 for assistance in such cases.

This successful recovery highlights the critical role of technology and efficient police work in ensuring public safety.