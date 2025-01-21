No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek cruises into Australian Open quarterfinals

World number two Iga Swiatek moved to the quarterfinals of the with a commanding 6–0, 6–1 win against Germany’s Eva Lys in the round of 16.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek easily eliminated Germany's Eva Lys in straight-sets after 59 minutes.

Meanwhile, American player Emma Navarro defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-1 with sets of 6-4, 5-7, and 7-5, earning a spot in the quarterfinals against Swiatek.

In the men's singles, Australian Alex de Minaur defeated American Alex Michelsen 3-0, with sets ending 6-0, 7-6, and 6-3.

Ben Shelton from the USA advanced to the next round after Frenchman Gael Monfils retired from their fourth-round clash due to a back injury.

Shelton, 22, reached the quarterfinals for the second time in his career.

Alex de Minaur will face world number one Italian Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, in the quarterfinals, while Shelton will take on Italian Lorenzo Sonego.