Omar Ayub announces PTI’s negotiations with other political parties

HARIPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central leader and opposition leader, , has announced that the party is beginning talks with other political parties. According to details, stated that discussions are ongoing with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). He emphasized that the country’s economic condition is deteriorating and further increases in electricity prices are expected. He also called for the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, stating that without the commission, continued negotiations will be challenging. During the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government, Ayub claimed that expensive agreements were made. He also mentioned that PTI’s founder had established Al-Qadir University to promote Islamic education. Criticizing PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hassan Nawaz, Ayub raised questions about how Hassan purchased property in London, implying dubious sources of income. In other news, on January 15, decided not to consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Sikandar Sultan Raja, the incumbent CEC is set to retire on January 26. In a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, underlining the urgency of the matter, noted that the tenure of the current Chief Election Commissioner will end on January 26.