Online shopping trend rises in twin cities

MONITORING REPORT
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are increasingly turning to online shopping, citing time-saving benefits and reduced travel expenses. A recent survey revealed that this trend is particularly popular among women. Citizens highlighted the convenience and flexibility of online shopping, with many appreciating access to a global market and the ability to shop from anywhere. Shahida Perveen, a customer, stated that online platforms have eliminated the need for physical stores and transportation, providing access to products worldwide. She also noted the growing influence of social networks on shopping habits. Another shopper, Sundus Ali, expressed how online shopping has simplified her life by allowing her to shop anytime and have purchases delivered directly to her doorstep. She emphasized the time and effort saved through quick browsing and purchasing. Customer Zeba Hayat praised the ability to avoid crowded stores and malls, as well as the option to read reviews before making a purchase. She appreciated the discounts, promotions, and price matching frequently offered by online retailers, adding that these platforms often provide better deals compared to physical stores. Zeba also highlighted the inclusivity of online shopping, which makes it accessible for individuals with mobility challenges or those living in remote areas.

