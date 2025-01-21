Only two tribal women filed FIRs in 2024 in Khyber

Khyber - In 2024, out of 214 First Information Reports (FIRs), only two were filed by local women, highlighting a lack of awareness among tribal women about seeking justice for the wrongs done to them and securing their basic rights, women’s rights activists said.

According to details provided by a senior police official at the Landi Kotal police station, only two local female residents lodged FIRs last year.

In the first case, a local woman from Neki Khel, a sub-tribe of Zakha Khel, filed an FIR against domestic violence. Similarly, another tribal woman filed an FIR seeking justice for her murdered husband.

The police official added that due to the male-dominated society, women are reluctant to appear in person before police officials at the station. Instead, their male relatives often file complaints on their behalf.

Miss Mehak Perviz Maseeh, Additional Station House Officer (female), was asked to comment on the matter. She stated that in tribal society, women hesitate to come to the police station.

Due to the shortage of female staff at the police station, local women do not want to share their issues with male police officers. However, despite this, 22 different types of complaints from women were filed last year. She added that if a separate office and female staff were provided for the female Additional SHO, it would encourage women to approach her office for justice.

Local female journalist Jamaima Afridi said that unfamiliarity with the justice system and lack of awareness among tribal women were the main reasons that prevent local women from filing complaints about the wrongs done to them.

She suggested that a women’s desk should be set up in police stations to assist female applicants. Additionally, women should be made aware of the legal process, with guidance provided to help them obtain speedy justice. She also emphasized that the procedure for lodging complaints should be simplified to avoid repeated visits to the police station, and men should be made aware of the legal consequences of injustices they commit against women.

Maryum Bibi, head of Khwendo Kor, a non-governmental organization, was contacted about the issue. She said that in addition to the lack of basic facilities in the merged tribal region, there are no opportunities for women to receive education, leaving them ignorant of their rights.

Although the prevailing environment is unsupportive, organizations like the women’s rights organization, the human rights department, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ombudsman are available to protect women from any offenses and ensure their basic rights.

According to available data, the overall literacy rate in Khyber district is 49.4%, while the female education rate is only 17%.

According to census reports, the total population of Tehsil Landi Kotal is 312,313, with a male population of 163,167 and a female population of 149,145.